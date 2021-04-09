The developer and the general contractor for the Amazon fulfillment center that will be built at Cortana Mall will hold an online question and answer session next week for local companies interested on bid opportunities for the massive project.

The free session will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Representatives from Seefried Industrial Properties, the developer of the 3.5 million square foot building, and The Conlan Company, the general contractor, will be on hand. The event is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Louisiana Economic Development and the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Construction hasn't started yet on giant Cortana Amazon facility, but it's already growing Demolition of Cortana Mall may have just begun, but the Amazon fulfillment center that will replace it is already growing.

Companies in the construction trade and material supplier sectors are invited to attend.

Bid packages for work on the fulfillment center are expected to go out in May. Demolition of Cortana is underway and plans are to open the fulfillment center by August 2022, so it can be ready for the holiday shopping season.

For more information or to register, go to https://brac.org/events/.