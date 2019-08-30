The Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge is relocating to the Pennington Cancer Center from another building on Baton Rouge General Medical Center's campus in the coming months.
The new 17,000 square foot facility will have 20 exam rooms and 37 chemotherapy infusion stations and is expected to cost $3.1 million to build-out as a new construction of an existing building. It is slated to open in early 2020.
The Hematology Oncology Clinic will have physician services, chemotherapy, other cancer treatments, laboratory services, specialty pharmacy services and clinic trials in the new facility. It has satellite office in Zachary where clinicians also treat patients.
In 2016, Baton Rouge General expanded its cancer treatment program by partnering with the clinic to conduct clinical trials and treat patients on its campus.
The Baton Rouge clinic is part of the American Oncology Network is an alliance of physicians and healthcare executives spread across seven states, including Louisiana. The clinic joined the national organization in recent years because it lowers the cost of doing business and streamlines laboratory operations.