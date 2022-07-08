Jasmines on the Bayou, a Cajun-Italian seafood restaurant on Jones Creek Road, is undergoing a renovation that its owners say will double the eatery’s existing space.
Jasmines owner Herb Fong said crews will add interior space and a private dining area, as well as a patio. They’ll also revamp the kitchen so the restaurants’ chefs can work more efficiently.
The work should double the restaurant’s size to 3,000 square feet. Fong added that Jasmines’ table count likely will triple from its current tally of 12.
Fong said the work should take about three to four months to complete. He is hopeful the renovations will be complete by about November in time for the holiday season.
“This is something that we had kind of thought about for a long time,” Fong said.
Jasmines, which opened in 2007, has been closed since May because of pandemic-induced staffing issues. Fong said it has been a struggle to find qualified, reliable workers the last two years, which has strained his personnel.
“Everybody was pretty worn out,” he said.
However, the hiatus gave Fong and his management team time to contemplate the restaurant’s next move. Jasmines’ sister restaurant, Hannah Q Smokehouse, just opened a new location on Bluebonnet Boulevard, so Fong can now turn more of his attention toward the Jasmines expansion.
Regular patrons and nearby residents also offered support. Some patrons even volunteered to work part-time to help reopen the restaurant sooner, Fong said.
Amid the wave of love from the community — and after a massage parlor next door moved out — an expansion made sense.
“A lot of people in the neighborhood reached out and gave us a lot of support and really wanted us to come back soon,” Fong said.
Fong said he’s still worried about future potential staffing woes, but “we’ll have to deal with that when we get back up again.”
Jasmines serves seafood platters, po-boys, pastas and more with a blend of Cajun and Italian influences.
Fong said he’s tinkering with the menu during the break. He expects to keep about 70% of the current offerings but likely will cut back on specials because of staffing.
Though he’s waiting for the reopening to reveal the bulk of the changes, Fong said the updated menu should have “more of an Italian flair to it.” He’s also trying to recruit a kitchen manager to help ease his chefs’ workload.
“I love Italian food personally. I love Cajun food,” Fong said. “Jasmines has always had a slight Cajun-Italian flair to the menu.”