A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
