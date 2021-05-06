Waitr posted a first-quarter loss of $3.7 million, compared to a $2.1 million loss in the same period a year ago.
The Lafayette-based food and grocery delivery service blamed the loss on $5.1 million in one-time, non-recurring expenses incurred during the quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Lafayette-based company had a loss of 3 cents, the same as the first quarter 2020 loss. Without the one time expenses, the company would have had earnings of 1 cent per share. Analysts had projected earnings of 2 cents per share, those forecasts do not take into account one time losses.
Waitr's revenue, which comes from transaction fees paid by participating restaurants, grocery stores and customers, was up from $44.2 million in first quarter of 2020 to $50.9 million.
Carl Grimstad, president and chief executive officer, said Waitr was pleased with the first quarter results. The company completed the acquisition of Florida-based Delivery Dudes during the quarter, which expands its footprint in the Sunshine State. Waitr also announced a partnership with Flow Payments to create a specialized platform for the sale and delivery of legal marijuana.
Grimstead noted Waitr posted a 9% increase in average daily order volumes during the quarter, despite severe winter weather having an adverse effect on many markets.
Expenses rose in the first quarter from $43.5 million in 2020 to $48.5 million. Sales and marketing costs rose from $2.8 million to $4 million. Operations and support costs were up from $26.4 million to $30.3 million.
The company had $67.9 million in cash on hand as of March 31.
Shares of Waitr were up 15 cents Thursday, to close at $2.43 a share.