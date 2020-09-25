The Advocate and Cox Business are partnering on a new program in October that will spotlight minority-owned businesses that are dealing with the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans are to highlight the successes of two businesses each through articles in The Advocate in Baton Rouge and in Acadiana and The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate and in commercial spots on Cox in all three metro markets.

Judi Terzotis, publisher of the newspapers, said the program will continue the publications’ mission to help the communities it operates in.

“So many businesses are suffering due to the impact of COVID-19. We want to shine a light on local small businesses in the hopes of helping them generate more customers and sales,” she said. “We’ve proven over and over that in south Louisiana, if we lock arms, we can get through the most difficult times. This partnership allows us to play a small part in the recovery of our community.”

Leigh King, vice president of Cox Business in Louisiana, said the goal is to share stories of how businesses used innovation and creativity to evolve and deal with the challenges caused by the pandemic. The hope is that this will inspire other businesses and give them ideas.

“For us, it’s about creating positive momentum in the business space and highlighting successes, inspiration and ingenuity,” he said. “There are a lot of businesses facing challenges out there they have never had to face before.”

Details of the program are still being worked out, but King said the goal is to have cross-channel advertising to bring the stories of these successful businesses to life. The plan is to have the campaign last for four to six weeks. The program is expected to focus on six businesses, but King said there is the possibility of expanding it to more companies, based on the public reaction.

“We hope it will open some eyes and open some minds to new ideas,” he said.