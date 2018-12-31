The Stonetrust Building on Corporate Boulevard has been sold to a local investment group for $4.9 million.
Carmen Austin, an associate broker with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, said Boullé Enterprises LLC bought the building at 5615 Corporate. Austin represented Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Company, which had owned the property, and Boullé.
The real estate arm of Stonetrust bought the building in 2014 for $4.6 million and made major renovations to the property in 2016. But the company decided to get out of the business of real estate and put the property on the market in 2017. Stonetrust will remain as a tenant, taking up a floor and a half of space, Austin said. “It’s in a great location,” she said.
The building, which had been known as Corporate Two, was built in 1972 and has more than 59,000 square feet of space spread across its eight floors. Other tenants include CVS Pharmacy, Medical Resource Group and Sexual Abuse Trauma and Response (STAR).
The new owner hopes to find more tenants for the building, which has an occupancy rate of 72 percent, which is below the 92 percent rate for office space in the Acadian/Perkins area. The top floor is unoccupied and waiting for the right tenant, Austin said. “There’s been a lot of interest in the building and we expect it will get leased out quickly,” she said.