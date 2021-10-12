Registration is open for the 16th Annual Louisiana Smart Growth Summit, which will be held virtually Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.
The summit, sponsored by the Center for Planning Excellence, will feature national, regional and local speakers, discussing topics such as street design as a community development tool; preparing communities for climate change; equity in transportation, housing policy and public health and the value of green infrastructure.
This year’s summit is pay-what-you-can. Continuing education credits are available for planners, Realtors, architects, attorneys, engineers, landscape architects and LEED professionals.
To register or view a tentative agenda, visit summit.cpex.org/-registration-2021.