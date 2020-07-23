Pool Corp. said it set a company record in the second quarter for net sales as it saw its earnings jump up to $157.6 million, or $3.87 per diluted share.
That compares to $131.4 million, or $3.22 per diluted share the company earned in second quarter 2019.
The Covington-based wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment and supplies said it capitalized on the demand for safe, stay-at-home activities that have been generated by the coronavirus pandemic. Net sales reached almost $1.3 billion during the second quarter, up from $1.1 billion the year before.
“Our team capitalized on the opportunities presented and successfully navigated through a series of unprecedented challenges,” said Peter D. Arvan, president and chief executive officer, in a statement. Arvan said Pool Corp. sales accelerated in late April-early May, even as states loosened restrictions on businesses that were put in place to control the spread of the pandemic. Families continued to stay close to home and spend more time in their pools, leading to a greater demand for chemicals and supplies, he said.
As a result of the increased sales, Pool Corp. has improved its earnings guidance for 2020. The company now projects earnings per diluted share of $6.90 to $7.30, up from the previous range of $5.30 to $5.90.
“We believe that industry demand remains healthy, which is reflected through reports of significantly more leads and a larger than normal backlog from pool construction and remodel companies,” Arvan said.
Gross profits rose from $330.3 million in 2019 to $375.5 million, another record for the company. Gross margin dropped from 29.5% to 29.2%, reflecting rising demand for lower margin, big-ticket items, such as in-ground or above ground pools and pool equipment. Operating expenses rose from $157.8 million to $167.6 million, as a result of performance-based pay for employees.
Shares of Pool Corp. stock were up around $11.50, or 3.8% to reach $313.40 in mid-morning trading.