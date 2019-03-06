Local personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is adding to his real estate holdings with the purchase of a building on Jefferson Highway that will serve as a satellite office for his main operations near Interstate 10 and College Drive.
McKernan paid $607,000 for the 4,000-square-foot building at 8922 Jefferson Highway, according to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Cox-Walker Partnership of Baton Rouge.
Plans are to do some renovations to the property, such as raising the ceilings. That work should take about two months and after that, McKernan said he will move his worker’s compensation division and some back-office operations to the new location.
“I’m moving them out of our main office on Hilton Avenue because I’ve run out of space there,” McKernan said. “We keep expanding.”
McKernan, known for his “Get Gordon” ads and billboards, bought the office at 5656 Hilton about four years ago. In April, he bought a 5,600-square-foot building on Constitution Avenue, just across I-10 from his main office, and moved his call center and support staff there.
About 15 people will work out of the Jefferson Highway office, McKernan said. He has about 10 offices across the state and nearly 200 employees.