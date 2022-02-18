After about 5 ½ years in business Iverstine Farms Butcher is set to move to a new location on Perkins Road this summer.
The family owned butcher shop and smokehouse is set to move into a 4,500 square foot space in the Perkins Crossing Shopping Center, a location that had been occupied by Greenhouse Salad Co. and Snap Fitness.
Galen Iverstine said the move will allow the business to expand beyond selling locally raised beef, chicken and pork. Plans are to put in a full kitchen and start selling quick service breakfasts and plate lunches.
“We’re going to have more room so we can offer more things to our customers,” Iverstine said. The new space will have seating for about 70 people.
Along with providing space to dine in, Iverstine will start selling prepared side dishes that customers can pick up to go along with their cuts of meat. “We’re going to sell potatoes, spaghetti sauce, green beans,” he said.
An area to dry age beef will also be installed.
Because of the additional services, Iverstine plans to triple the number of employees from 5 to 15.
Iverstine said the new location should open by June.
Iverstine Farms got its start in winter 2010, when the family bought 65 acres in St. Helena Parish, near Kentwood. The butcher shop opened in October 2016.