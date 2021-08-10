Hollywood Casino broke ground on its landside expansion Tuesday, putting it on track to be the first Baton Rouge casino to come off of the water.
Hollywood announced plans in August 2020 to move off of its downtown riverboat and into an expanded land-based facility. The casino will spend $60 million expanding its current dockside facility and turning the valet parking area into indoor space. The riverboat's 859 slot machines and 12 table games will be moved into what is now Hollywood’s atrium.
Plans are to add a sports bar/entertainment venue with seating for 250, a sports viewing area and a Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant, named after the former LSU basketball great. The sports bar or the viewing area could become a sports book, now that the state has approved sports betting.
The expansion is set to be completed in the second half of 2022. Once the work is finished, Hollywood will have about 500 employees. About 300 people currently work at the casino.
The expansion is expected to create 160 construction jobs.
Casino Queen, based in East St. Louis, Illinois, is in the process of buying Hollywood. The deal is set to close in the second half of the year, pending regulatory approval.