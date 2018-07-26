A nearly 15-acre tract of land near Old Hammond and Airline highways has been sold for $1.4 million for development of a 75-lot subdivision.
Lynn Levy Land Co. LLC bought the land from the Williams family in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The managers of Lynn Levy are Jonathan Starns, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and Brandon Dodson, president of BLD Builders Inc.
The land is located between the Walmart Neighborhood Market and the St. Regis Place development, Starns said. The new development will be called Cypress Bend and it will be similar to St. Regis, a gated development where homes sell for $250,000 and up.
“It will be a nicer product and we will follow the St. Regis Place restrictions,” he said, “but it won’t be gated.” It is still too early to say exactly how much homes in the neighborhood will cost, he said.
Cypress Bend was approved a while back by the city-parish Planning Commission, so construction should start in the next two or three weeks, Starns said.