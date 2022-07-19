BASF is moving forward with the final phase of a $780 million expansion of a specialty chemical production at its Geismar site, the company announced Tuesday.
The expansion will increase the Geismar site’s production of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI, to 600,000 metric tons per year by the middle of the decade. The chemical is made at BASF’s Verbund site at the Geismar complex.
Louisiana Economic Development said the expansion will create 260 construction jobs. Work is set to begin this year and construction is expected to be complete by mid-2025.
MDI is used to make coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE) such as paints, glues, and weather resistant materials.
BASF started the expansion in 2018. Tuesday’s announcement represents a $780 million investment in the third and final phase of the project, bringing the total cost to more than $1 billion.
“This investment underlines our commitment to North America and strengthens BASF’s supply reliability and the competitiveness of our customers’ value chains in the region,” Michael Heinz, BASF chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “As one of BASF’s Verbund sites, the Geismar location is ideally suited for the expansion of our MDI production thanks to its existing infrastructure, reliable raw material supply, skilled workforce and strong community support.”
The first phase of the expansion involved building a new MDI synthesis unit, which was put into operation in October 2020. The second phase expanded existing upstream units and was finalized in 2021.
The third and final phase, announced Tuesday, will add several new upstream units and a splitter to boost MDI output.
“BASF is committed to growing and partnering with our North American MDI customers, be it in the construction and appliance, transportation, automotive, footwear or furniture sectors,” Ramkumar Dhruva, president of BASF’s monomers division, said in a statement. “With this integrated facility, we will continue to support our North American MDI customers by growing our capacity to meet their needs.”
To secure the final phase of the expansion project, the state offered BASF an incentive package that includes a $1 million Retention and Modernization Tax Credit, to be claimed in equal installments over five years. BASF also is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.