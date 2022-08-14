James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines.
The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation.
Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes for aviation purposes, instead of going to general state budget. The results are hundreds of millions of tax dollars being dedicated to airport improvements.
He developed the website laaviator.com to keep the Louisiana aviation community informed about news, events and classifieds.
Jay M. Mattappally, a partner at Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore in New Orleans, has accepted an invitation to join the International Association of Defense Counsel.
The organization is invitation-only for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests.
Mattappally focuses his practice on product liability litigation, including defense of medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer-product manufacturers in individual and mass-tort actions.
He earned a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Tulane University, a master's in engineering management from Duke University and a law degree, magna cum laude, from Loyola University of New Orleans College of Law.
The Louisiana Hospital Association has named its 2022-23 Board of Trustee officers and newly elected board members.
Greg C. Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health in New Orleans, will serve as the board of trustees chair. Jason E. Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, is immediate past chair. Mary Ellen Pratt, CEO of St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, will serve as chair-elect. Rene J. Ragas, president and CEO of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, was elected treasurer.
Jerry A. “Jaf” Fielder II, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport, and Kristin S. Wolkart, executive vice president and system chief nursing officer for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Baton Rouge, were elected as at-large trustees for a two-year term. Chris Fox, division president-facility based services for LHC Group in Lafayette, was reelected to serve a second term as an at-large trustee.
The following individuals were elected to serve two-year terms as district trustees:
Bayou District: Phyllis L. Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System in Houma
Northshore District: Joan M. Coffman, president and CEO of St. Tammany Health System in Covington
Central District: Christopher “Chris” Karam, senior vice president of group operations of CHRISTUS Health in Alexandria
Northwest District: David C. Jones, administrator and CEO of North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian
Southeast District: Edgardo J. Tenreiro, president and CEO of Baton Rouge General.
Dr. Ellis M. Arjmand and Jordan P. Parker have joined the board of directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana.
Arjmand is the surgeon-in-chief of Children's Hospital New Orleans.
He earned his bachelor's degree, medical degree and doctorate from Northwestern University. He earned a master's degree in medical management from Carnegie Mellon University. He completed his otolaryngology residency and pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at Washington University and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Parker is an attorney at The Law Offices of Pius Obioha & Associates
He earned a master's degree in human resources and leadership development from LSU and a law degree from Southern University Law Center.