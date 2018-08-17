Baton Rouge’s ban on smoking and a quirk in the calendar contributed to Louisiana casinos' revenues being 5.5 percent lower in July when compared to the year before.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based Harrah's casino took in $222.4 million in winnings during July, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was down from the $235.4 million in July 2017.
Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, which represents the state’s gambling industry, noted there were four weekends during during July, compared with five in July 2017. “That’s usually good for about 5 percent statewide,” Duty said of the extra weekend a year ago.
Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw their winnings drop by nearly 27 percent in July, a result of the law that took effect in June that banned smoking in virtually all public places.
The Belle of Baton Rouge, the city’s oldest casino, saw revenues drop by almost 37 percent to $3.2 million from $5.1 million. L’Auberge Baton Rouge had a nearly 27 percent drop to $12.0 million from $16.3 million a year earlier.
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, which opened a covered smoking area with 15 slot machines in advance of the ban, once again had the smallest year-to-year drop. The downtown casino brought in $4.7 million in July, down 18 percent from $5.8 million in July 2017.
The calendar difference didn’t have any effect on video poker revenues. Revenue from terminals in truck stops, bars and restaurants was up 3.4 percent in July to $49.2 million from $46.2 million.
New Orleans had a 1.4 percent drop in revenue from $50.8 million to $50.0 million. The Crescent City’s performance was aided by the slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack, one of only three properties in the state to bring in more money in July than in the year before. The slots at the Fair Grounds brought in $3.5 million, compared to nearly $3.3 million.
Winnings at the Harrah’s land-based casino dropped by 1.9 percent to $23.5 million.
The New Orleans riverboat casinos brought in 2.2 percent less than in July 2017, at $23 million. One bright spot was the Amelia Belle, which had nearly $4.0 million in winnings, a gain of 8 percent. Boomtown New Orleans brought in $9.7 million, a 4.6 drop, while Treasure Chest was off by 3.5 percent, at $9.2 million in winnings.
In other markets, Lake Charles was down by 2.6 percent to $85.7 million, while Shreveport-Bossier City was 4.1 percent lower at $60 million in winnings. That fall happened even though the Margaritaville Casino was up by 9.2 percent year-to-year. The Acadiana market, represented by the slots at Evangeline Downs, was down by 3.5 percent to $6.9 million.