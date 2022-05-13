American Airlines has added Baton Rouge Metro Airport to its expanded roster of direct flights coming for the 2022 college football season.
The major airline announced Friday that it will add 68 new flights for a host of notable college football matchups this fall. On the list is LSU’s contests against Tennessee on Oct. 8 and Florida on Oct. 15. Direct flights are being offered for both games.
Tennessee will face LSU in Tiger Stadium, while the Tigers venture to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville to battle the Gators.
Airport spokesman Jim Caldwell said these are the first direct flights American Airlines has offered from Baton Rouge to Knoxville and Gainesville, as far as he knows. He noted that United Airlines implemented a similar flight last year for LSU’s trip to California to face UCLA.
Specifics on the Gainesville and Knoxville flights, like ticket prices and availability, weren’t immediately available, but Caldwell expected details to be released relatively soon.
Caldwell called the new flights “good news,” considering that airlines haven’t quite regained their pre-pandemic passenger levels and are struggling to find pilots.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to go to those games,” he said. “I’d encourage everyone that’s interested in the games to keep an eye on it and as soon as it’s in the system, book it.”
American also said it will use larger aircraft for flights from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Baton Rouge for LSU’s Nov. 5 game against Alabama. The Dallas-Fort Worth airport is a common American Airlines stop for people flying from Alabama to Baton Rouge and vice versa.
The company has scheduled flights for other notable matchups, including Alabama at Texas, Penn State at Auburn and Clemson at Notre Dame.
All of Notre Dame’s home games are on the docket. LSU, of course, hired former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to be its head coach in November.