Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA.
Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
The firm's financial services regulation: consumer finance, banking and finance, bankruptcy/restructuring, corporate/mergers and acquisitions, insurance, labor and employment, litigation: general commercial and real estate were ranked.
----
Suri Duitch, dean of the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement, has been named to the New Orleans Workforce Development Board.
Board members provide oversight and guidance to city workforce development measures and in partnership with the mayor of New Orleans, assess program effectiveness.
Prior to working in higher education, Duitch held policy and program oversight positions and worked with nonprofits and private foundations to conduct research in arts and economic development, children’s health services and nonprofit advocacy.
-----
Craig Stevens has been selected as a member of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development.
Stevens is president of Genesis 360, a commercial facility maintenance company working with local property management businesses. Under Stevens' leadership, the company has evolved into a full-service grounds and building maintenance, construction and IT services company. Genesis 360 has commercial and federal clients across the United States and maintains offices in Baton Rouge, Houston and Maryland.
Prior to his work with Genesis 360, Stevens was the director of operations for Circle K Convenience Stores, managing over 1,000 employees
He has a bachelor's degree in information technology and is a 25 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
----
St. Tammany Corp. has been awarded the President’s “E” Award for export service.
The award was created in 1961 by executive order of the president. It is the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of exports. The “E” award is given to businesses and organizations for assisting and facilitating export activities.
Exports are vital to the St. Tammany economy. St. Tammany is one of only two parishes in any of the state’s nine metropolitan statistical areas with diversified export values and consistent growth from 2017 to 2020.
----
Henrietta Brown, deputy director of aviation — finance and administration at Louis Armstrong International Airport, has been elected to Board of Directors of the American Association of Airport Executives.
AAAE is the world’s largest professional organization representing 7,000 airport professionals across the world.
Brown has more than 20 years of finance and administration experience, with 13 of those years at mid-size airports in progressively larger management roles.