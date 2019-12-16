Two industrial expansion projects planned for Jefferson Parish had performance agreements changed to accommodate for delays after high water on the Mississippi River and an unexpected eagles nest for a property adjacent to the former Avondale Shipyard.

The Louisiana Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors voted late last week to extend requirements for incentive agreements longer than the original contract allowed so each company - U.S. Foods and Fuji Oil respectively - could still be eligible for the full incentive packages.

In recent weeks, Monsanto had its incentive agreement for its Lulling expansion renegotiated for similar weather issues. The $975 million project is about 15 months behind schedule.

In May 2018, U.S. Foods had projected to triple the size of its main facility in Marrero to 200,000 square feet to support its growing distribution network. Rosemont, Illinois-based U.S. Foods had acquired Marrero-based F. Christiana Co. in 2017.

Construction for the U.S. Foods expansion was slated to begin in late 2018 and wrapped up by 2020. U.S. Foods' F. Christiana footprint includes distribution with more than 1,800 restaurant, hotel and convenience customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

U.S. Foods was offered a $1.5 million performance-based grant for site work in addition to a $561,000 loan which could be converted into a grant if forgiven by the state as an economic development award. The project was eligible for the state's enterprise zone program as well.

But U.S. Foods is now projecting that the first phase of the project will not be complete until October 2020 and wouldn't wrap up until July 2021, executives told board members during the meeting.

That's because the Mississippi River was above 11 feet which kicks into gear U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations regarding construction work near the river's edge. The Corps had seen high water on the river for 292 days. The company wasn't able to begin construction until October this year and looks to make up for lost time.

The company still plans to complete the expansion and hire 45 new employees as initially projected, but not until the construction has been completed.

"It's just a revised time table with a new start date," said Dan Hildreth, senior director of mergers and acquisitions at U.S. Foods. "Our first year requirements have been bumped a year because of the delay, once construction is done we'll be able to start the facilities then hiring begins."

Likewise, Fuji Oil, which had planned to build on a site near the Avondale Shipyard for a then-$70 million vegetable oil processing facility was temporarily thwarted after a bald eagles nest was discovered on the site.

Eagles are protected by the federal government in the U.S. so there are restrictions regarding how close new buildings may be to nests.

Fuji Oil, based in Osaka, Japan, had projected to hire 39 new employees at the site which was an import facility which would refine palm oil.

Fuji Oil expected to begin work on its new plant in late 2018 and create 200 construction jobs. The company projected it would hire employees this year and would be wrapped up in early 2020. Since it was delayed the company was forced to spent more money due to tariffs for importing goods from overseas and had to re-engineer the plant on a different site nearby. That increased the proposed cost of the project to $77 million.

The plant is to process palm oil, sunflower oil and coconut oil to meet industry demand for consumer products such as cooking oils, ice cream, liquid detergents, lipstick and industrial lubricants.

"It's very difficult to move an eagles nest," said Paine Bacon, director of finance and accounting at Fuji Vegetable Oil. "We elected to take the hit and move ourselves. The pipeline is much longer now."

The baby eagle and its parents are happy and healthy, he said.

The state offered the company $250,000 for site improvements in addition to the state quality jobs program which offers up to 6% tax rebate workforce payroll. The project was also eligible for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program after it begins construction.

Fuji Oil was granted a one year extension to make up for the delays.

Soggy weather delays $975M Monsanto expansion of St. Charles chemical plant Officials with Bayer Crop Science, a division of the multinational which includes the acquired business of Monsanto Co., estimated that a majo…

US Foods to triple size of Jefferson Parish distribution facility, add 45 jobs US Foods, one of the country’s largest food distributors, plans to triple the size of its F. Christiana facility in Jefferson Parish and add 4…