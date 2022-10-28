Louisiana added 10,200 jobs between August and September, and gains in New Orleans accounted for much of the increase.
The additional jobs helped the state's unemployment rate once again tie the record low of 3.5%
There were 1.93 million non-farm jobs in September, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That's up from 1.92 million in August. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
The New Orleans metro area added 4,400 jobs month-to-month, a .8% gain that bumped the total number of jobs up to 560,000. Local government added 1,200 jobs, while health care and social assistance added 1,000 and administrative and support services also added 1,000. Retail trade shed 400 jobs.
Baton Rouge had a gain of 1,700 jobs in September, a .4% gain that brought the total up to 400,600 jobs. State government added 1,000 jobs, while restaurants and bars added 600 jobs. Financial activities dropped by 200 and heavy and civil engineering and construction fell by 100 jobs.
Lafayette added 400 jobs month-to-month and the area now has 202,300 non-farm jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities added 300 jobs, while manufacturing increased by 200 jobs. Health care and social assistance dropped by 300 jobs.
Shreveport-Bossier City added 400 jobs in September, while Lake Charles and Monroe increased 300 and the number of jobs in Hammond was unchanged. Houma-Thibodaux lost 400 jobs and Alexandria was down by 100.
The unemployment rate statewide dropped from 3.8% in August to 3.5%. That’s tied with three other months, most recently April, for the record low. The number of people without jobs fell from 78,705 statewide to 73,850. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Unemployment fell in all of the state’s metro areas. Baton Rouge went from 3.4% to 3.2%, Lafayette fell from 3.3% to 3.2%, New Orleans dropped from 4.1% to 3.8%, Lake Charles dropped from 3.4% to 3.2%, Houma-Thibodaux declined from 3.5% to 3.4% and Hammond dropped from 4.7% to 4.3%.