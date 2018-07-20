Wireless speeds in Louisiana overall and New Orleans both lag national averages, according to a new report, while Baton Rouge is in the middle of the pack.
Seattle-based Ookla conducted the report, which is based on 12 million consumer-initiated network tests on SpeedTest apps during the first quarter of the year. It examined the top 100 metropolitan areas and compared states’ average download and upload speed by carrier.
T-Mobile posted the fastest wireless speeds in the U.S. and in Louisiana, the report said. Verizon Wireless offered the fastest service in both Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets.
Mobile carriers are currently laying the groundwork for 5G service throughout the U.S., including some efforts from AT&T to add technology in several Louisiana markets. While the 5G service is “on the horizon,” SpeedTest said mobile carriers are continuing to fine-tune their infrastructure to better use existing spectrum.
Louisiana’s average download speed of 23 megabits per second lags behind the U.S. average of 27.33. Baton Rouge’s average download speed was 27.64, while New Orleans’ was 25.84. Upload speeds in both markets, and Louisiana as a whole, lagged the national average of 8.63.
A similar report five years ago also found Verizon had the strongest performance in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, after AT&T’s speeds slowed, dropping it from the top spot the year earlier.
A Verizon spokeswoman said while the company is planning for 5G, “we have only announced plans to launch in two cities to-date, Sacramento and Los Angeles.”
Meanwhile, AT&T earlier this year announced it was rolling out “5G evolution” in more than a hundred new markets, including 14 in Louisiana, laying the groundwork for 5G service. Those markets included New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Spending on cell towers and other infrastructure appeared to pick up last year in Baton Rouge, when companies spent more than $1 million on the equipment, according to parish building permit records. One project, on O’Neal Lane, replaced a flooded cell tower used by Verizon. Permits were awarded for two cell towers for T-Mobile over the past year and a half.
AT&T in March added a cell tower in Baton Rouge near ExxonMobil, in an effort to boost its existing LTE network.
Baton Rouge also recently set rates at $250 annually for small cell equipment placed in city-parish rights of way, a move that is expected to allow mobile carriers to install hundreds of small cell sites to improve service. The equipment is proliferating as companies run out of space for cell towers.