BATON ROUGE AREA
Volunteer activist and founder of Varsity Sports specialty running stores Jenni Peters will represent Louisiana as one of eight finalists in the national 2018 Cox Conserves Heroes competition.
Peters is being recognized for her work in jump-starting an anti-litter program called “Pick Ups,” where organized groups of runners go for a run and pick up trash along the way. Organized Pick Ups have taken place in Baton Rouge, Mandeville and New Orleans. The competition is sponsored by Cox Communications and the Trust for Public Land, with the national winner receiving $50,000 to donate to their environmental charity of choice.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Dr. Terry J. Billings, who has a dental practice in Metairie, has received certification from the American Board of Craniofacial Pain.
Craniofacial pain is the broad term for pain disorders of the head, neck and face, including temporomandibular joint disorders that affect more than 35 million Americans. Certification in assessing, diagnosing and managing such craniofacial disorders is based on an examination and oral case defenses.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana Realtors' LRLeadership program, which consists of sessions that focus on leadership skill development, the Louisiana Legislature and advocacy, diversity, community service, communication styles and team-building, has graduated from the area: Leo Desselle, of Pennant Real Estate, Macon Mayeux, of Keller Williams Red Stick Partners and Kendra Novak, of Novak Realty LLC, all in Baton Rouge; Leigh Moss, of Keller Williams Realty First Choice, Prairieville; Donna Harris, of Shirley Kirby & Associates, Denham Springs; Mark Boline, of New Orleans Relocation LLC, New Orleans; Betsy Birdsong, of Birdsong Realty Group, Metairie; Jonathan Cerruti, of Jack Stumpf & Associates Inc., Harvey; Caroline Freeland, of Keller Williams Realty Services, Mandeville; James Hebert, of Latter & Blum Inc/Realtors, Thibodaux; and Lori McGrew and Tim Skinner, both of Keaty Real Estate Co. in Lafayette.