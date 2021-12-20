Our Lady of the Lake has purchased a 1.9-acre tract in the Rouzan traditional neighborhood development for $1.8 million and plans to build a primary care clinic on the site.
The health care provider purchased the land off Perkins Road in a deal filed Friday afternoon with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Engquist-Rouzan Commercial Development.
An Our Lady of the Lake Physicians Group practice with pediatricians and adult primary care doctors will be built on the site. The 16,500-square-foot clinic will also offer diagnostic services. Plans are to break ground on the clinic in 2022.
Rouzan developers John Engquist and Charles Landry said health care has been an important part of the master plan for the TND. “This Lake clinic will be a huge resource and amenity to Rouzan and the greater southside Baton Rouge community,” Engquist said in a statement.
Scott Wester, OLOL president and chief executive officer, said the new clinic will allow the Lake to expand its footprint. The OLOL Physicians Group has more than 100 locations and nearly 600 health care providers in metro Baton Rouge.