Investar Holding Corporation, holding company for the Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank, posted record net income of $3.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, in the second quarter, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the same period last year.
Core earnings were $0.40 per share for the period.
Investar also reduced staffing after the end of the quarter, a move it said will save $700,000 annually. As of June 30, the bank employed 269 full-time employees.
Investar President and CEO John D'Angelo said loan growth was 8.4 percent on an annualized basis, mostly coming from commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios.
"With both 2017 acquisitions fully integrated in the first quarter of 2018, we are continuing to focus on achieving synergies through efficient operations," he said.