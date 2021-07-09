Smalls Sliders has hired a retail veteran as its first chief executive officer as the Baton Rouge-based cheeseburger chain looks to start franchising locations across the Gulf Coast.

Joe Lewis, who recently served as chief executive officer for Mandeville-based Twist Brands, was named CEO. Twist Brands is a leader in arts and crafts franchising, with more than 380 locations of Painting with a Twist, Color Me Mine and Chesapeake Ceramics. Lewis has been CEO of Painting with a Twist since August 2018, in November 2020 the business formed a new holding company and acquired Color Me Mine and Chesapeake.

Lewis was an executive with Smoothie King for 11 years, a time when the chain went form 39 locations to more than 950. Before that, he served as chief executive officer of Sicily’s Italian Buffet for nearly 12 years.

"Joe's experience in building franchise icons and expertise in franchise relations make him the perfect fit to assume the reins ahead of our expansion," said Jacob Dugas, co-founder of Smalls Sliders.

Smalls Sliders opened in September 2019. The company is backed by Dugas, former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar co-founder Brandon Landry, and Scott Fargason.

The company has one location on Nicholson Drive, across from Tigerland, and recently got a permit to open a location in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center, in front of Rouses.

Smalls Sliders specializes in cooked-to-order premium slider burgers. The restaurant concentrates in drive-through and walk-up business and has outside seating only.

The company is getting ready to start franchising and eying locations across Louisiana in New Orleans, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houma/Thibodaux, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria. The company is also looking for franchises in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; Jackson and Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.