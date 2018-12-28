Strength Science Studios, a gym aimed at middle aged customers, is moving and doubling its staff.
John Neyland, who founded the business in August, said he has signed a lease on a property at 14241 Airline Highway, Suite 107 in the Barringer Crossing shopping center. The space should be available in the next two months.
“We have five trainers now and we’ll be adding five more,” he said. Currently, 180 people a week are getting training at Strength Science, that number will reach 300 by June, Neyland said.
The business has been located at 11645 Highland Road, in the Highland Place shopping center.
Neyland said he plans to open a Strength Science location in Mandeville, in a location yet to be determined.
Strength Science emphasizes once-a-week, slow motion resistance training, in which people work out until they hit muscle failure. This gives muscles time to recover, a key means of building strength.