An upscale Gonzales apartment complex has been sold to a California real estate investment firm for nearly $76.9 million, making it one of the most expensive local multi-family housing deals ever.
Starboard Realty Advisors of Irvine, California, bought the Silver Oaks Apartments in a deal that closed in May. The seller was the Stoa Group, the Hammond-based developer of Silver Oaks.
Silver Oaks is a 336-unit apartment complex at 11496 Airline Highway that opened in 2018. Units in the complex rent for between $1,425 for a one-bedroom, one-bath 752-square-foot apartment, to $1,787 for a three-bedroom, two-bath 1,238-square-foot residence.
The sale price comes to nearly $228,720 per unit.
Craig Davenport of Cook, Moore, Davenport & Associates, who tracks the local apartment market, said only two LSU-area apartment complexes — Ion Baton Rouge (formerly The Standard at Baton Rouge) and the Cottages of Baton Rouge — sold for more money than Silver Oaks. Ion went for $108.6 million when it sold in October 2015 and the Cottages changed hands in September 2011 for about $89.5 million.
“For standard apartments, that’s the highest announced sale price,” he said.
The Baton Rouge apartment market has been strong over the past two years, with rents rising by 9.4% since 2020 and vacancy rates falling by more than half, from 10.4% to 4.8%.
That has led out-of-state investors to make deals. In 2021, Davenport said 12 apartment developments sold for more than $24 million each. But rising interest rates are causing the market to cool off. The sale of Silver Oaks was probably negotiated before the most recent Federal Reserve rate hikes.
“We’ve definitely seen a slowdown in activity since the rate change,” he said.