Venture Global LNG said it has reached a long-term deal to supply liquified natural gas to China's largest LNG importer.
Over the next 20 years Venture Global will supply CNOOC Gas & Power Group 2 million tons of LNG annually from its proposed Plaquemines Parish export terminal. CNOOC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, will also buy 1.5 million tons of LNG from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass terminal for a shorter duration.
Venture Global is building the $4.5 billion Calcasieu Pass terminal, which is set to begin commercial production in a few months. That facility will produce about 10 million metric tons per annum of LNG, equivalent to about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.
In Plaquemines, Venture looks to build a "highly modularized" LNG export terminal, with a capacity of 10 million tons per year capacity in the first phase for export starting in 2024. A total 20 million tons per year is planned.
Venture Global already has a 20-year deal to sell 1 million tons of its LNG from Plaquemines to French utility Électricité de France, S.A. The Polish Oil and Gas Co. agreed to buy 2.5 million tons of LNG from the Plaquemines terminal.
The Plaquemines LNG project, which sits on a 630-acre site about 20 miles south of New Orleans, has been navigating the federal regulatory process to export LNG and securing local permits. The company previously anticipated it would begin early construction by the end of 2021 but it was pushed back during the coronavirus pandemic.
The project is expected to support up to 2,200 construction jobs and hire 250 workers at the terminal once completed.