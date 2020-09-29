A new report says that 38% of Louisiana hotel jobs have been lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and another 32% of workers could be unemployed in several months if Congress doesn’t take steps to give the industry relief.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association released state-by-state breakdowns of the impact the pandemic has had on the industry Tuesday, a week after it announced a survey of more than 1,000 hotel owners, operators and employees where 67% said their business will only be able to last six more months at current projected revenue and occupancy rates.
“Hotels are cornerstones of the communities they serve, building strong local economies and supporting millions of jobs,” said Chip Rogers, president and chief executive officer of the AHLA. “Thousands of hotels across America are in jeopardy of closing forever, and that will have a ripple effect throughout our communities for years to come. It is imperative that Congress act now before leaving town, or thousands of small businesses and the jobs associated with them will be lost.”
According to the report, of the 37,797 hotel jobs in Louisiana, 14,401 have been lost as of September. And if there is no aid from Congress, a total of 26,458 jobs could be lost.
The report said that of the 978 hotels in Louisiana pre-pandemic 479 face foreclosure without aid and 655 hotels could close if there is no help.
Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Baton Rouge, said he thought the AHLA numbers were “a little high.” As of last week, Arrigo said less than 10% of the hotel inventory in metro Baton Rouge has closed as a result of the pandemic. That includes properties such as the Belle of Baton Rouge’s hotel, which has temporarily shut down for renovations and is set to reopen in 2021.
The Baton Rouge hotel market has been aided by people displaced by Hurricane Laura and workers who have come in to help with cleanup. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office has said there are still “several hundred hotel rooms” being occupied by people affected by the hurricane, but Arrigo said Visit Baton Rouge has not been able to verify the statistics.