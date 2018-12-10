The College Drive Albertsons store property has been sold to a group of local investors for $9.75 million.
The deal included the 5-acre site at 2950 College Drive and the 65,000-square-foot building that sits on it.
Jonathan Walker, of Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate, said College Investors LLC purchased the property from VEREIT Inc., a Phoenix-based real estate investment company. Walker and Ransom Pipes, also with Maestri-Murrell, represented College Investors and are listed as officers for the group.
“This is a good, safe real estate investment that is a long-term play,” Walker said. The investors liked the fact that Albertsons has a long-term lease on the building and it has a highly visible location at the busy intersection of Interstate 10 and College.
Albertsons has operated a grocery store on College Drive since 1992.