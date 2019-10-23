Louisiana Tech said it will spend $15 million to build a commercial office building at its Ruston campus, a move that will create an estimated 750 jobs over the next decade.
The university also announced it will open a Louisiana Tech Research Institute hub at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, which will bolster Barksdale Air Force Base's Global Strike Command.
Both investments are designed to strengthen the bonds between higher education, economic development and private sector job growth in the state.
Construction of the Tech Pointe II office building is set to begin in mid-2020, with a completion date set for late 2021.
The 60,000-square-foot Tech Pointe II building is part of a master plan by Tech to leverage its Enterprise Campus into a major research park. The university set up a nonprofit to develop build, own and operate the facility and is putting up $7.5 million in private funds. The state will match the money.
In partnership with the Cyber Innovation Center, LTRI will develop workforce talent to support the Air Force’s Global Strike Command, which is pursuing a proposed weapons generation facility at Barksdale as part of the nation’s nuclear modernization effort.
For each of the next three years, Louisiana Economic Development will fund up to $1 million for $3 million or more in federal and private research funds attracted by the LTRI. Officials say every $1 million in funding LTRI attracts, from private or public sources, translates in five to 10 direct jobs.