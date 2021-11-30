A former Hancock Whitney branch at 8287 Goodwood Boulevard is being remodeled into a dental practice. Dr. Cecilia Luong is set to open Elements Dental Spa & Aesthetics in early 2022. The clinic will offer general cosmetic dentistry. Ritter Maher are the architects and Benchmark Builders is the contractor.
See what's taking the place of a former Goodwood Boulevard bank building
Timothy Boone
