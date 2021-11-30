BR.comingupbiz.112821 0018 bf.jpg

--Business Section Coming Up feature-- Construction continues at the former Hancock Whitney branch ocated at 8287 Goodwood Blvd which is going to become a Tiger Smiles dentist office Monday Nov. 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

A former Hancock Whitney branch at 8287 Goodwood Boulevard is being remodeled into a dental practice. Dr. Cecilia Luong is set to open Elements Dental Spa & Aesthetics in early 2022. The clinic will offer general cosmetic dentistry. Ritter Maher are the architects and Benchmark Builders is the contractor.

