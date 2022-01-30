Women's clothing boutique open in Perkins Rowe

Versona has opened a store in Perkins Rowe.

Versona is a women’s fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories in an easy-to-shop format.

The store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. This is the eighth Versona store in Louisiana.

Registration now open for contractors seminar

Registration is open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s General Contractors Seminar.

The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The seminar provides foundational technical knowledge essential to a general contractor in order to sustain and grow a business.

The course will take place via Zoom on Feb. 21 to May 4. It will consist of sessions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Registration will continue through Feb. 14. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. To register, visit opportunitylouisiana.com/LCAI-GC.

LEDC to hold quarterly meeting Feb. 10

The Livingston Economic Development Council will hold a quarterly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will give a review of 2021.

Lunch costs are $23. Register in advance for the meeting by clicking here. If you prefer to pay at the door, RSVP to lisa@ledc.net or (225) 686-3982 by Feb. 8.

 

