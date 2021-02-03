After hundreds of complaints about insurance providers to the Louisiana Department of Insurance mostly related to hurricane season damages, the state recovered more than $22 million for policy holders in 2020.
All of the money recovered is more than what insurance companies initially offered policy holders for damages. By comparison, in 2019 the state recovered $6.3 million tied to complaints against insurance companies ranging from life and annuities to property and casualty policies.
More than 75% of the complaints and money recovered last year stems from the fourth quarter, after three hurricanes made landfall in Louisiana causing billions in damages. Insurance companies paid more than $7.7 billion for damages from hurricanes Laura, Zeta and Delta across Louisiana.
“The 2020 hurricane season caused massive devastation to many homes and businesses in Louisiana, particularly in the southwestern part of our state,” said Jim Donelon, commissioner for the Louisiana Department of Insurance.
Property and casualty insurance complaints resulted in $19.4 million in recovery, health insurance complaints totaled $822,989 and life and annuity-related complaints accounted for $1.7 million statewide.