Financially troubled Sears Holdings this week announced plans to close 80 more stores, including a Sears and a Kmart in Metairie.
The Sears at Clearview Mall and the Kmart at 2940 Veterans Blvd. were the only Louisiana properties on the list released Friday. According to CNBC, the retailer told employees liquidation sales at the stores will start in two weeks.
The moves don’t come as a surprise. In August, the Richards family, which owns Clearview, reached a deal with Sears to acquire the 13.9 acre site. It will be a key part of the planned redevelopment of Clearview and Thomas Richards said his family purchased the land because of concerns over what would happen if the store went bankrupt and a new owner moved in.
The closings leave just 15 Sears stores remaining in Louisiana. While there is a location at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, most are smaller "hometown" stores, franchised locations that concentrate on selling appliance and hardware brands such as Kenmore, Craftsman and Die Hard. Locally, hometown stores are in Baker, Luling, Opelousas, Bogalusa and Bayou Vista.
Sears filed for bankruptcy in mid October, when it was operating just under 700 stores. Since then, it has announced three rounds of store closings, which will shut down more than 260 locations.