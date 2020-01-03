Flynn Foster, CEO of Guaranty Corporation and Guaranty Media is the new board chair for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber for 2020.

Foster oversees five radio stations in Baton Rouge which includes the LSU flagship Eagle 98.1 previously known as WAFB-FM but also WTGE 100.7 The Tiger sports talk show, 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge and WBRP Talk 107.3 FM as a news talk station.

Foster will be the board chair while the organization is working on its next five-year regional strategy plan.

"Flynn’s energy and breadth of understanding will be an asset as we finish strong for 2020 and chart our future direction," said Adam Knapp CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber in a news release.

Foster has been the CEO of Guaranty Corporation and Guaranty Media since 2010. Prior to that he worked in financial services. Foster is an alumnus of LSU. Since then he has served as a board member of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and board chairman of Visit Baton Rouge Convention Bureau and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters chairman.

“Taking care of our home and making it a better place to live have never been more important,” Foster said in a news release.

The Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce had recruited then-Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company to have its headquarters in Baton Rouge instead of New Orleans in 1925.

The remainder of the BRAC board of directors is expected to be announced soon.

The BRAC board chair in 2019 was Randy Cangelosi, partner at Kean Miller LLP.

