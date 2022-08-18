Rep Cap, a content marketing agency, is turning the old Avo’s Food Mart building on Government Street into its headquarters. Mary Ellen Slayter, founder and CEO of Rep Cap, said work on the building at 2964 Government St. should be completed by November 1. Rep Cap used to operate out of One American Place downtown, but Slayter said the firm hasn’t worked there since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Rep Cap is exploring other uses for the building, including retail and community meeting space. BUILD Commercial Construction is general contractor for the project, and LaQuinton “Q” Nimox of DNA Workshop is the lead architect.
