Economic development course scheduled
A basic economic development course is being offered Jan. 28-31 by the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association at GNO Inc. on the 34th floor of the Energy Centre Building, 1100 Poydras Ave., Suite 3475, in New Orleans.
The course provides participants an overview and introduction to the fundamentals of economic development that prepares them to help their communities and their organizations meet competitive challenges in fostering economic development.
Topics include managing an economic development organization; ethics in economic development; incentives; transportation and logistics; real estate development and reuse; community development; marketing and attraction; finance; strategic planning; and small business and entrepreneurship.
The cost for LIDEA members is $400 and $450 for nonmembers. Information is at lideatraining.com.
General contractors course scheduled
Registration is underway for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s next General Contractors Seminar, a 10-week course that provides technical knowledge essential for a general contractor working in the construction industry in the state.
The course will be offered across the state Feb. 17 through April 29. It will feature two-hour sessions twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Topics will include blueprint reading; building calculations; site work, demolition and construction; foundations, formwork and retaining walls; roof structures; structural loads; steel construction; related trades; special construction and equipment; and safety codes.
The program is offered by Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to meet the needs of the state’s growing construction industry.
The course will be offered in interactive, distance-learning sessions broadcast live to multiple locations; those in the area are the River Parishes Community College Gonzales campus; Delgado Community College, New Orleans City Park campus; Fletcher Technical Community College, Schriever campus; SOWELA Technical Community College, Lake Charles campus; South Louisiana Community College, Lafayette campus; Baton Rouge Community College, Ardendale campus; and Nunez Community College, Chalmette.
Enrollment is offered online on a first-come, first-served basis. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. The registration period will conclude on Feb. 10. Register at OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-CG.
Other contractor accreditation courses planned for later this year include the Residential Contractors Seminar, May 25-July 29, and the Business and Law Seminar, Oct. 5-Nov. 11.
BRCC offering Weekend College
Baton Rouge Community College is set to offer Weekend College, a program that allows students to work toward one of two certificate programs — business technology or general studies.
Classes will be offered only on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. and all day Saturdays starting at 8 a.m. The program is designed to meet the scheduling needs of working adults.
The Weekend College program offers the two certificates that can be completed by enrolling in and passing 15 credit hours of courses over two semesters. Classes will be held in the Cypress Building on the Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Drive. There is no special registration or additional fees to pursue either of the certificates. This program of study is not designed for college transfer.
Information is at weekendcollege@mybrcc.edu.
BR Telco relocates credit union office
Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union has relocated its Wooddale Office to 8601 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
The new full-service office has four drive-thru lanes, member services, loan services, safe deposit boxes, drive-thru ATM and the ability to instantly issue debit and credit cards.
Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union has served southeastern Louisiana for more than 80 years and has more than 28,000 members.
Carwash signs on as U-Haul dealer
Modern Motors Carwash at 4450 Airline Highway has signed on with U-Haul Company of Louisiana Inc. as a neighborhood U-Haul dealer in Baton Rouge.
Modern Motors Carwash, owned by Gregory Wyre, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Normal business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reservations can be made at (225) 341-8703 or at www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Baton-Rouge-LA-70805/033477/ today.