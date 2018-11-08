Rouses Markets has opened its fourth Baton Rouge store, with a location at the intersection of Burbank and Lee in Arlington Marketplace.
The 53,000-square-foot store at 600 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd. anchors the shopping center. It store fresh food ranging from boiled seafood and Cajun specialties to New Orleans-style Doberge cakes and Gentilly cakes; large produce department with local, seasonal and organic fresh fruits and vegetables; a BBQ Chop Shop with pit masters serving in-store smoked beef, pork and poultry; a Mongolian Grill with made-to-order rice and noodle bowls; and a fresh sushi and poké bowl station.
The store is the family-owned Thibodaux company’s 60th location, 11 of which are in the Baton Rouge area with stores in Long Farm Village on Airline Highway, the Drusilla Shopping Center and Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center.