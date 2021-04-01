The Siegen Lane Office Depot store is set to close April 22 and will be replaced by Baton Rouge’s first Total Wine & More.

Office Depot has regularly been closing stores, shutting down 90 locations during 2020. The company is shifting away from retail sales of office supplies and concentrating more on business and IT services.

In May, it told the Securities and Exchange Commission it planned to lay off about 13,000 workers and close an undetermined number of stores and distribution centers by 2023.

Office Depot has about 1,250 stores including seven other metro Baton Rouge locations.

Two weeks ago, Total Wine applied for a permit to remodel the 31,174 square foot Office Depot space and turn it into a space selling alcohol. Total Wine also applied for a permit to put a new sign on the building and in the Siegen Village Shopping Center.

Maryland-based Total Wine already has stores in Lafayette, Mandeville and Metairie.