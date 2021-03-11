Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Michigan, bought a majority stake in Baton Rouge-based Premier Health, which runs a network of urgent care clinics across the country.

Premier Health was founded in 1999 as a physician-owned operation with its first joint venture urgent care clinic known as Lake Urgent Care within the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Since then, it has grown the Our Lady of the Lake urgent care system to more than 17 locations across the Baton Rouge metro area. Premier Health now operates more than 70 affiliated urgent care clinics spanning seven additional states: Texas, Kansas, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio and Indiana.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Premier Health is expected to operate 20 existing Trinity Health urgent care sites in the next few years.

"With Trinity Health as a strategic partner, Premier Health will move forward with an ambitious growth plan that will more than double our nationwide urgent care footprint with locations in at least 20 states," said Steve Sellars, chief executive officer of Premier Health.

