Arlington Marketplace has been sold for $30.6 million to a California investor, which plans to expand the Rouses-anchored shopping center at the intersection of Burbank and West Lee drives.
Arlington Marketplace I LLC of Santa Maria, California, bought the shopping center in a deal filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Eisenberg Co. of Phoenix, which developed the 125,000-square-foot shopping center.
The shopping center opened in 2018 and is 96% occupied. The Rouses location is ranked in the top 8% of all Louisiana grocery stores in terms of visitors, said Justin Langlois of Stirling Investment Advisors. Langlois represented the sellers along with Ben Graham and Griffin Lennox, also of Stirling.
Other shopping center tenants include Smoothie King, AT&T, CC’s Coffee House, Ochsner Health Center and Wing Stop.
The new owners plan to market a 38,000-square-foot pad next to Rouses and plan to build more retail space, Langlois said. “The site would be great for a hotel as well,” he said, noting the shopping center’s proximity to LSU.