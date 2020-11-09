An 88-acre site at the intersection of Airline Highway and Baringer-Foreman Road has been sold to a group of investors for $5.1 million.
Priceco West LC, made up of V. Price LeBlanc Jr., Brent LeBlanc and Charles Bondy, bought the property in a sale that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Baringer Land Co. LLC of Baton Rouge.
The LeBlancs are the sons of the late auto dealer Price LeBlanc; Bondy is Price LeBlanc Jr.’s brother-in-law.
Price LeBlanc Jr. said the group had no immediate plans for the site, but it would not be an auto dealership. “We will be doing something, but we need to determine the drainage and the potential wetlands,” he said.
Ty Gose and Michael Cashio of NAI/Latter & Blum represented both the buyer and the seller.