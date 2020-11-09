An 88 acre tract at the intersection of Airline Highway and Baringer-Foreman Road has been sold to a group of investors for $5.1 million.

Priceco West LC, made up of V. Price LeBlanc Jr., Brent LeBlanc and Charles Bondy, bought the property in a sale that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Baringer Land Company LLC of Baton Rouge.