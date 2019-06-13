Crown Crafts Inc. in Gonzales reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.4 million, or 14 cents per share, on net sales of $21.7 million, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or 12 cents per share, on net sales of $22.7 million for fourth-quarter 2018.
For the year, the maker of children's apparel and products reported a $5 million profit, or 50 cents per share, on net sales of $76.4 million, compared with net income of $3.0 million, or 30 cents per share, on net sales of $70.3 million the year before.
“At the onset of fiscal year 2019, we were dealing with difficult market conditions, including, most notably, the bankruptcy and liquidation of one of our largest retail customers,” E. Randall Chestnut, chairman, president and chief executive officer said. “We had to adjust quickly to find new customers and distribution channels for our products," he said. “Not only did we recover from a very challenging prior year, but we also achieved strong financial results.”
Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products and is a major producer of infant and toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The company operates through three subsidiaries: NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., Sassy Baby Inc. and Carousel Designs LLC.