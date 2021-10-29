Jeremy Vaughn and Jordan Porter emerged from Party Time with a basketful of decorations to liven up their Halloween celebration.
Normally, the West Baton Rouge couple spends the holiday at a local bar. But this year, they’re hosting a costume party-and-pastalaya shindig.
“We’re having a big friends-and-family get-together,” Vaughn said on a recent afternoon while leaving the store.
He said he expects about 75 to 80 people to attend.
Vaughn said he and a friend will spend upward of $2,000 on the party, getting drinks, decorations and catering.
“We’re just glad to be back in the normal swing of things,” he said.
Halloween sales are up locally and nationally, after the emergence from a year-and-a-half of darkness caused by the COVID pandemic.
Donna Travis, who owns the Party Time store on Bluebonnet Boulevard, said her sales are easily up 15% from a year ago. “By far this is the strongest Halloween and I’ve been in the business 42 years,” she said. “People are really excited to get out and trick-or-treat and have normal celebrations.”
While many people made a big deal out of Halloween 2020, after being cooped up for months because of the pandemic, Travis said business has been boosted by children returning to in-person classes.
“Last year, you didn’t have the kids having activities in school,” she said. “That adds to sales as well. A lot of children get two costumes: one for school parties and one for trick-or-treating.”
The National Retail Federation projects Halloween-related consumer spending will top $10.1 billion this year, up from nearly $8.1 billion in 2020. Surveys show about 65% of Americans will participate in Halloween activities, close to the pre-pandemic level of 68% in 2019. The NRF said 58% of people trick-or-treated or had parties last year.
DeAndre Williams of Baton Rouge said he plans to take his 1-year-old son, Dylan, trick-or-treating. Dylan is dressing as the Hulk. “We didn’t feel safe going out last year with the pandemic and everything,” Williams said. “But everybody’s getting back in the world and things are opening back up.”
The National Confectioners Association said Halloween candy sales were up 48% in early October from a year earlier, hitting $324 million. Sales were up nearly 60% from October 2019.
Ana Couture of Baton Rouge said she planned on spending about $120 on Halloween candy this year. That’s about double what she normally spends, she said.
While supply chain disruptions have been an issue, due to logjams of goods at West Coast ports,
Travis said she didn’t have problems getting most Halloween items. “I usually do our buying for Halloween in January,” she said. “There were certain things we were not able to get, like fog machines. But we still have plenty of merchandise.”
Party Time was even able to get masks similar to the ones worn in the recent hit Neflix show “Squid Game” she said.
Brittany Hasten of Gonzales, who was at Party Time looking for things to decorate homemade Halloween cookies, said she’s noticed items are a little more difficult to find this year.
“Things are way more expensive,” she said, “like cookie cutters and sugar decorations.”