An appeal of ExxonMobil's property tax assessment has been dropped by the Baton Rouge parks department following a decision by the Metro Council to uphold the tax assessor's work.

"After filing the appeal, we were informed by the Board of Review that the calculation was correct, and we will accept that determination," BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight said in a statement.

BREC took the unusual step of formally challenging Exxon's property tax assessment in late September, weeks after community organizing group Together Baton Rouge questioned why the oil and gas giant's property value fell from $1.45 billion to $1.39 billion from last year to this year.

If left uncorrected, Together Baton Rouge, and previously BREC, said the omission would cost local agencies $5 million in lost tax revenue.

McKnight said BREC had a responsibility to ensure the assessments were correct after receiving "credible information" that BREC could lose out on $700,000 in tax revenue.

BREC was keeping its promise to "leave no stone unturned" as it embarked on several projects, including the "reimagination" of the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Community Park and others, McKnight said.

"We look forward to working with the greater Baton Rouge business community to bring these projects to fruition," McKnight said.

BREC's decision to end its quest came as Together Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning asked supporters to write the board overseeing the Baton Rouge parks department and urge them to back the challenge.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Mike Walker, a former Metro Council member and current BREC commissioner, were mounting a “pressure campaign” to force BREC to drop its challenge of the oil and gas giant’s tax bill, Together Baton Rouge wrote.

“Basically, they appear to be saying: ‘Stop asking questions,’” Together Baton Rouge said in an email to supporters Wednesday. “If BREC bows to that pressure, the assessment, as-is, would be finalized in mid-October, and we'll never find out what happened to the $338 million in property value that appears to be missing.”

The Metro Council, which initially reviews all tax assessment challenges, last week upheld the assessor’s work, giving BREC the option to appeal to the Tax Commission. Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson said during the meeting the council "normally uphold(s) assessments of the assessor." The council approved the assessments without discussion or opposition.

McKnight spearheaded the challenge and informed BREC commissioners about it the day it was filed. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber was vocally opposed to the challenge.

The appeal alleges Exxon’s properties in Baton Rouge are being under-assessed by several hundred million dollars.

The analysis was first conducted by Together Baton Rouge, which raised questions earlier in September about the assessed value of ExxonMobil’s property. The value of Exxon’s chemical plant, refinery, plastics plant and polyolefins plant fell from $1.45 billion in 2017 to $1.39 billion in 2018.

