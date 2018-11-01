Reflections, a longtime catering hall near Cortana Mall, is closing and the building has been sold.
Lee Rivette said she’s retiring after 30 years of running the full-service hall. Over the years, Rivette said the hall has hosted 3,500 events, with an average of 150 guests.
“We want to thank everyone for our years in business,” Rivette said. “We’ve been in business for a long time and we’re done.”
Rivette sold the building at 9230 Cortana Place for $500,000 in a deal that was filed earlier this week. The sale included the 10,000-square-foot building and the 1.5 acres it sits on.
Mark Hebert and Ellis McKnight, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, represented Rivette in the deal.
Redwood Investment Co. of Baton Rouge purchased the property. Simeon Onwuzuligbo, a Baton Rouge attorney who heads up Redwood Investment, said the plan is to keep operating a catering hall in the building. “We’re going to keep it as is,” he said.