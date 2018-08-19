N.O., Lafayette firms in pitch competition
New Orleans-based Levisonics and Lafayette-based ExperonHealth are among 10 companies that will pitch innovative medical solutions for a chance to win $2,500 in an Aug. 30 competition in Lafayette.
Levisonics is pitching a technology for noncontact analysis of blood coagulation and fluid quality control testing. ExperonHealth has predictive tools to maximize resources at health care facilities and improve patient care. A third Louisiana company, Cure Global in Pineville, is pitching telehealth for correctional facilities.
The "Get Started Medical" competition is sponsored by Cox Business in partnership with Accelerate South and the Lafayette General Foundation. A networking reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, followed by the competition at 6:30 p.m. in the Atchafalaya Grand Ballroom at the University of Louisiana Lafayette Student Union, 620 McKinley St.
The networking reception and competition are free and open to the public. Registration is required at www.getstartedmedical.com. Seating is limited.
Firms collaborate on end-of-life registry
The Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum, a not-for-profit organization that manages the statewide health information exchange, has established a collaboration to help honor end-of-life wishes for residents in Louisiana.
Its partnership with Palo Alto, California-based Vynca will allow health care providers in Louisiana to electronically complete, store and access patients’ end-of-life wishes.
The organizations said the collaboration enhances the state’s advance care planning program, which includes the Louisiana Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment form approved by the Legislature in 2010. LaPOST forms are physician orders outlining the medical treatment that patients with serious, life-limiting illnesses wish to receive at the end of life.
“With Vynca as our partner, we are confident that the development of the statewide electronic registry will positively impact end-of-life care communication and documentation for consumers and professionals alike,” said Cindy Munn, CEO of the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum.
Delgado gets grant for STEM program
Delgado Community College’s Louisiana Aerospace Catalyst Experiences for Students program has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the NASA-sponsored Louisiana Space Grant Consortium for a program that promotes science, technology, engineering and math careers.
This will be the fifth year that external funding has been secured for the program.
Students receive hands-on experience in electronics, programming, project management, payload design and science. Students train on fabrication equipment in the college’s Fab Lab at the City Park Campus in New Orleans. Students also receive a travel and lodging expenses-paid trip to the NASA Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Palestine, Texas.
Grants to support community development
Competitive grants are being offered to help nonprofits strengthen community development across the greater Gulf Coast region.
Hancock Whitney has partnered with the Greater New Orleans Foundation on the grant program.
Funding for the grants, part of the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act program, totals $140,000. Online applications are due no later than Aug. 30
Hancock Whitney supports nonprofit organizations serving 24 metro and non-metro areas in the five states encircling the Gulf of Mexico. All grant applicants must be eligible 501 (c)(3) organizations in the Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas MSAs in which Hancock Whitney is located.
The Greater New Orleans Foundation will manage the grant application process. Hancock Whitney will review applications and award grants to qualifying not-for-profit organizations engaging in activities meeting the definition of community development, such as affordable housing, community services for low- and moderate-income individuals, economic development, and revitalization and stabilization in disaster areas.
Nonprofits should submit grant applications electronically through the foundation’s online portal at www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=gnof.
Talent organization schedules conference
The Baton Rouge chapter of the Association for Talent Development will hold its annual Gulf Coast Talent Development Conference Sept. 26 at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave., in Baton Rouge.
Registration starts at 7:30 am.
The conference is designed for those interested in enhancing their careers through learning and networking opportunities, including training and human resource professionals.
The conference will have an “HR and Leadership” track and one exploring “Training Delivery and Design.” Information and registration are at http://www.atdbatonrouge.org.
Panera Bread Café opens on LSU campus
A Panera Bread Café has been opened inside Patrick F. Taylor Hall on the LSU campus by franchisee CSC Investments.
The bakery-café location is the first Panera in Baton Rouge to offer kiosk ordering stations to reduce wait time for guests. Panera Bread also has a location on Jefferson Highway.
In December, the LSU College of Engineering completed the last phase of a $110 million renovation in Patrick F. Taylor Hall and the expansion of a new Chemical Engineering Annex.
N.O. Career Center starts first class
The New Orleans Career Center opens Aug. 20 at 2539 Columbus St. in the 7th Ward, the former site of St. Rose de Lima parochial school.
The college and career training provider's first class will consist of 120 high school juniors and seniors, who will be bused from seven participating schools in Orleans Parish. Graduates earn a two-year technical certification.
The three-story, 22,600-square-foot space will house equipment for technical training. In its first year, students will earn industry-based credentials in health care and manufacturing. Over time, the program will expand to information technology, engineering, manufacturing and automotive. The career center also shares space with Operation Spark.
Made possible with federal, regional and local grants, the career center will move in the next few years to the former McDonogh 35 Senior High School.
Optical store opens on Magazine Street
Krewe has opened an optical store at 1818 Magazine St.
The store has an optometrist on-site, as well as a lab in the back to cut lenses and fill prescriptions in-house. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.