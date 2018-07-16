Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Energy Solutions appointed Ed Tinsley as its new chief executive officer, the firm announced Monday, replacing retiring Steve Nathanson.
Bernhard Energy Solutions is the parent company of four businesses that provide energy infrastructure services. The company's chairman is former Shaw Group executive Jim Bernhard. CB&I, which was similar to Bernhard Energy Solutions, bought the Shaw group for $3 billion in 2013 and has since merged with McDermott.
Tinsley was the co-founder of Bernhard TME and is the current CEO of Bernhard Energy. Those firms, along with Bernhard MCC Mechanical and Bernhard E.P. Breaux Electical, collectively make up Bernhard Energy Solutions.
"After successfully integrating the company under Steve's direction, Bernhard Energy Solutions has significant opportunities on the horizon and we are pleased to have Ed take on this new role," Bernhard Energy Solutions Chairman Jim Bernhard said in a statement. "A proven leader with unrivaled experience in energy services and a deep understanding of our business, Ed is ideally situated to guide Bernhard Energy Solutions through its next phase of growth."
Bernhard Energy Solutions provides "Energy-As-A-Service" solutions, and Tinsley has 35 years of experience in the field, according to a news release. The firm was founded in 1919 and has 2,000 employees across 25 locations throughout the U.S.
The company has done projects for LSU, the Louis Armstrong International Airport, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital and Harrah's New Orleans, among others.