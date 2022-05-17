Baton Rouge-based Postlethwaite & Netterville is merging with RBM, a move that will give the accounting firm a presence in Shreveport.
The deal is effective July 1. More than 20 employees from RBM are joining the firm, said Kate Lundin, P&N marketing director.
“We haven’t had a location in Shreveport before, so this allows us to grow our geographic footprint across North Louisiana and into Tex-Arkana,” she said. P&N already had a number of clients in Shreveport.
RBM has been in business for 40 years, Lundin said.
Dan Gardiner, P&N managing director and CEO, said in a statement the company looks forward to leveraging RBM’s tax, assurance and advisory capabilities, including its nationally recognized state and local tax practice.
“P&N’s quality client service, core values, work quality, and integrity perfectly align with what we’ve tried to do over the years here at RBM,” Scotty Amos, current RBM Partner, said in a statement.
P&N has eight locations: Baton Rouge, Metairie, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Lafayette, St. Francisville, Houston and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The company has been ranked as a top 100 accounting firm by INSIDE Public Accounting and Accounting Today.